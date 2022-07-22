NWHHS want people to book STI checkup as gonorrhea rate flares

North West Hospital and Health Service is encouraging the community to take regular check-ups at Mount Isa Sexual Health.
The Mount Isa Sexual Health team want people to book a routine check-up after reports showed that last year NWHHS reported the highest rate of gonorrhoea notifications, at more than four times the Queensland rate.
Advertisement
Offering free, confidential consultations to everyone in the region and easy accessibility with a walk-in service, visiting the Mount Isa Sexual Health team has never been easier.
Mount Isa Sexual Health Clinical Nurse Sam Lawrenson said over the last six months it has been reported that chlamydia and gonorrhoea are the two most prevalent infections in the region and if untreated can cause a range of problems.
"The long-lasting effects of an untreated STI are poor and can lead to pain, infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease," she said.
"80 per cent of STI's are asymptomatic so it's important to integrate routine testing into your life if you are having regular or casual sex with different partners and if you have any concerns to come and see us."
"Our focus is on making sure you feel safe and comfortable, so don't be scared about an appointment with the team. We see people for so many reasons and you can be tested in a safe and private space, and most of the time even do the tests yourself."
In addition to the management and treatment of STI's, the clinic also offers a weekly contraception clinic as well as help with sexual dysfunction, genital dermatological conditions, transgender care and counselling for all sexual health concerns.
The Mount Isa Sexual Health clinic can be contacted on 4764 0200 and is located on Barkly Highway opposite Splashez Aquatic Centre.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.