The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

NWHHS want people to book STI checkup as gonorrhea rate flares

Updated July 22 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa Sexual Health team want people to book a routine check-up.

North West Hospital and Health Service is encouraging the community to take regular check-ups at Mount Isa Sexual Health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.