"The Shane and Liss Kenny Rodeo School was a highlight for myself. Being able to bring an amazing level of talent to teach our up-and-coming rodeo competitors, as well as the experienced who just wanted to fine tune their skills, was amazing to provide that to the rodeo community here in Mount Isa. As well as exciting because they will all be competing at the Mount Isa Rodeo this year and it will be great to see how the school has helped them in their path to success."

