Isa Rodeo Community Quest entrant Melissa Kirk says she has "mixed emotions" as her fundraising efforts come to an end.
The mother of two and program leader at Southern Gulf NRM has spent the first half of 2022 raising vital funds for the Paediatric Trust at Mount Isa Hospital, and recalled her experience as a "whirl wind."
"Putting myself out there in a light that I am not use to and doing something extremely outside of my comfort zone, has been extremely rewarding on a personal level," Ms Kirk said.
"Being a part of the community, meeting new people, with running the bars at rodeos and dealing with different committees I have made so many new friends that I will have for life.
"The Shane and Liss Kenny Rodeo School was a highlight for myself. Being able to bring an amazing level of talent to teach our up-and-coming rodeo competitors, as well as the experienced who just wanted to fine tune their skills, was amazing to provide that to the rodeo community here in Mount Isa. As well as exciting because they will all be competing at the Mount Isa Rodeo this year and it will be great to see how the school has helped them in their path to success."
While Ms Kirk had big plans of fundraising for the 2022 Community Quest, she said she couldn't deliver as many events as she had hoped.
"Unfortunately, my plans where tainted this year with a few personal issues. I have tried hard but I am hoping even just raising awareness of the importance of my charity and the people whom work there is something that I will leave with my head high.
"It is extremely important to raise the profile of my charity. I feel like the men and women who work in that ward do not get near the recognition and appreciation that they deserve.
"And I am very pleased with the support I've received. Almost all families in Mount Isa have used the Mount Isa Hospital paediatric trust once or twice so the understanding of its importance has been very receptive."
With this year's Community Quest winner looming ahead of the August 6 Rodeo Ball, Ms Kirk said she had mixed feelings about the announcement.
"I wish I could do more but I am proud of the efforts I have made," she said.
"I am extremely excited to see my other two contestants Phoebe and Tammy be rewarded for the efforts they have made, those two girls have absolutely smashed it this year and I look forward to celebrating with them.
"I am most looking forward to being able to share my love for Rodeo with the community and tourists visiting, as well as see it from a side I'm not use to."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
