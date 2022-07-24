Karumba pub goes up for sale

The famous Sunset Tavern overlooking the Gulf of Carpentaria has hit the market.
The Sunset is one of just two pubs in Karumba and the only one on the Point, residing on a large corner 3,037sqm site boasting beach frontage and unrivalled west-facing ocean views.
It is renowned for viewing panoramic western sunsets, backed by a main bar providing TAB and Keno, bistro and Alfresco dining area and veranda, gaming room with 12 machines, beer garden and on-site bottleshop.
There is also a manager's residence while two minutes' drive away on a separate residence is dedicated staff accommodation.
Karumba is 500km north of Mount Isa and a popular spot for fishing with the Sunset Tavern the place to go to watch the sunset at the end of the day.
Ben Malady and three business partners have held the property for the past 16 years and they said the time "has already lapsed" for them to move on with some analysts saying the Tavern could fetch $5 million.
Just last week the Leichhardt Hotel in Cloncurry has changed hands.
The Walkabout Creek Hotel in McKinlay, 100km south of Cloncurry, is also for sale while the Quamby pub is also planning to reopen.
The freehold going concern of the Sunset Tavern is being sold via Expressions of Interest, closing Wednesday, 14 September.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
