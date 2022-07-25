Young people eager to turn their passion and concern for the planet into meaningful action are invited to join the NextGen Landcare Youth Online Forum on August 23.
Hosted by Intrepid Landcare and Junior Landcare Ambassador Costa Georgiadis, the forum will provide access to practical tools, resources, knowledge and support from Intrepid Landcare, as well as talks from inspiring young speakers, ranging from high school students to community volunteer leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs.
It is open to senior primary school students, high school students and youth groups aged 18 or under.
"Young people are keen and ready to take action in their communities and environments but they sometimes lack the know-how and/or the confidence to do so," said young freelance wildlife photographer and passionate conservationist Jayden Gunn, who will be speaking at the forum.
"We need to meet them where they are at, engage them, become more available to them and be more conscious of their need to act.
"As a young person who utilised a Landcare pathway to its utmost potential to prepare myself professionally for employment in the conservation and land management industry, I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to share my journey, and hope to inspire other young people to actively engage in and expand their capacity through the opportunities and experience Landcare provides."
Also speaking at the forum is Elliot Connor, founder and CEO of Human Nature Projects, podcaster and TED speaker, UN consultant, wildlife rescuer and filmmaker, author, screenwriter and journalist.
Elliot will be sharing the ABCs of transformative storytelling which allowed him to scale his own charity across more than 100 countries, inspiring thousands of others to action.
Other speakers include conservationist, botanist and Landcare coordinator Gabrielle Stacey and 11-year-old conservationist Spencer Hitchen.
While young people have been largely absent from Landcare over the past 30 years, that has dramatically changed in the last seven years with the establishment of Intrepid Landcare.
After researching the needs of young people and Landcare networks to engage the youth demographic and bringing their lived experience in innovating youth engagement initiatives, Intrepid Landcare was co-founded in 2015 to drive a national campaign of youth action.
"As the Australia State of the Environment 2021 Report drove home this week, our environment is in crisis," said Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish.
"Young people play a vital role in caring for the land, their environment and other natural resources, and we couldn't be more excited to learn from and share with young people the opportunities that exist to move from being overwhelmed to feeling empowered when it comes to land care."
Young people aged 18 and under are invited to submit an expression of interest to share their story or project at the the NextGen Landcare Youth Online Forum. Each story chosen will receive a $500 cash contribution to go towards their project or to start a new one. Expression of interests must be submitted by 5pm, July 29.
For more information or to register for the forum visit: landcareaustralia.org.au/youthprogram
