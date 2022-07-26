Mount Isa City Council streamlines waste management

Mount Isa City Council is working to streamline waste management services with strategic changes influencing the future of local landfill.
Following the recent announcement that Mount Isa City Council and Cloncurry Shire Council had outsourced kerbside waste collection, Mount Isa deputy mayor Phil Barwick told The North West Star what the future of waste management would look like in the region.
"Council is undergoing a raft of strategic changes around waste management and councils' landfill site, and you will find that the days of the old rubbish dump are long gone now," Cr Barwick said.
"There's lots of exciting things happening. These strategic changes are happening over quite a few years and ratepayers here would have noticed the changes to infrastructure that council has been constructing over the last four or five years.
"Waste management is big industry now, and there are heavy financial costs for council and the ratepayers if we don't get the management right and this outsourcing of the kerbside collection is one of those council decisions that will lead to other more strategic developments at the tip as we go forward."
Cr Barwick said the recent decision to contract JJ Richards for kerbside collection services was an "efficient and effective" decision.
"JJ Richards is a proven performer in the waste industry and provides high quality collection services and most residents would be aware of this company and its activity in the city. They employ a lot of staff and have a thriving business here," Cr Barwick said.
"Because JJ Richards specialises in waste collection and their whole collection system and infrastructure is connected together with high levels of technology. Things like online tracking of vehicles, scanning of bins for contamination, issuing of notices to residents from the trucks, recording of every bin they collect and identifying problem collections. Just very efficient and effective collection. It will help to modernise council operations and keep up with the contemporary requirements."
Cr Barwick said the new garbage trucks were included in the tender to JJ Richards.
"We ordered these trucks several years ago and they've arrived within the last six to twelve months. But the reality is that these trucks are needed in Mount Isa and whether it's council doing the work or a contractor these trucks are clearly critical pieces of plant.
"As part of the tender arrangements the contract has included the sale of these vehicles. The first collections are expected to be on the October 1 for a nine-year contract and a one-year option."
Cr Barwick said council faced upcoming significant developments to the waste management facility which also lead to the tender decision.
"Strategically, Councils' view is that it's quite important strategically to engage JJ Richards at this time as there are significant developments ahead for council's waste management under legislation and to ensure financial viability at our landfill site," he said.
"We are at present constructing a recycling plant and transfer station infrastructure so that we can reduce as much as possible the rubbish that is going into landfill and our management and staff need to concentrate on that.
"We also need to extend the life of our landfill site out as much as possible for the future and we can do that as well by reducing the amount of landfill that goes into it."
Cr Barwick said the day of two or more bin types at each house was fast approaching.
"Where JJ Richards comes in is to conduct our kerbside collections from all the residences as efficiently as possible because the day is fast approaching where we will have two or more types of bins at each house to separate the recyclables from unrecoverable waste before at gets to the landfill.
"One of the most sort after things that the community wants from council has been to get seriously involved in recycling and we are doing that......but to contain costs and increase efficiencies we need to work with partners such as JJ Richards to achieve the best outcomes.
"MICC will be capturing and sorting as much rubbish as we can and recycling bulk waste such as glass, cardboard, metals, electronics, green waste, timber and selling it into various markets.
"We also would like to construct a tip shop there in the foreseeable future so that items in good condition can be sold back into the second-hand market."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
