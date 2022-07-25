The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Outback takes on Far North in rugby league at Roma

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:26pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland Outback men's and women's rugby league teams each recorded big wins over Northern Peninsula United in feature games held at Roma on Sunday as part of the QRL Hostplus Cup's 'Activate Queensland' Country Week round.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.