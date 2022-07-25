Another vanadium company about to go public

Another company wanting to mine vanadium in the North West is about to go public.
Mining and exploration company Critical Minerals Group is set to list soon on the Australian Securities Exchange which means that you'll be able to buy company shares.
Advertisement
Critical Minerals Group had looked to raise five million dollars at $0.20 a share in its initial public offering and is hoping to begin trading publicly soon on the ASX.
The Group is hoping to develop the Lindfield vanadium project in the vanadium-rich Julia Creek region.
It has a 295km tenement with a JORC Inferred resource of 210Mt at 0.39% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) outcropping from the surface.
The company said the vanadium is partially contained within the oxidized zone which has significant benefits as V2O5 grades are usually higher in the oxidized zones than in the deeper zones.
They said the drill results show the field could contain other minerals like high purity alumina used in LED lighting and molybdenum which is used to make alloys and they also say they would have significantly lower mining costs due to a low strip ratio.
Vanadium is an important ingredient in the manufacture of specialty steel and will be used in large-scale renewable batteries around the world.
Other companies in the region with plans to mine vanadium including Multicom's Saint Elmo project, QEM's Julia Creek Vanadium and Horizon's Richmond Vanadium Project
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.