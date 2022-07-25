Police issue warning to caravan drivers in the North West

Mount Isa police have issued a warning to tourists in the north to lock up their caravans overnight even if they are inside.
Mount Isa police said that juvenile offenders broke into two caravans in the city overnight between 11pm and midnight and stole possession.
In both cases the caravans were unlocked and the occupants were asleep at the time.
Police are reminding caravan owners to always lock their property overnight, even if they are inside.
It follows another warning to caravan owners to ensure they are meeting valid weight requirements for their vehicles.
Almost half of all crashes in 2020 and 2021 involving a vehicle towing a caravan and deemed to be at fault, were caused by either the caravan or tow vehicle losing control, say Queensland police.
Caravan sales have boomed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and people have hit the road in record numbers.
Police spot checks on country back roads have seen some holiday makers forced to unload their caravan in the middle of nowhere due to excessive weight before being allowed to drive on.
They are then stuck with shipping all their 'overweight' gear back home, often at a huge cost.
If your car and caravan combo is found to be overweight in an accident your insurance may be void.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
