Kidston Pumped Hydro owners set for takeover bid

By Derek Barry
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:32pm
The owners of the Kidston Pumped Hydro project said they received an unsolicited offer from a consortium of private equity firms.

Renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power is the target of a $300 million plus takeover bid.

