Kidston Pumped Hydro owners set for takeover bid

Renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power is the target of a $300 million plus takeover bid.
The owners of the Kidston Pumped Hydro project said they received an unsolicited offer from a consortium of private equity firms led by Australian technology billionaire and Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar's Skip Capital.
Skip Capital already owns 20pc of the renewable energy storage company and have now placed a 23 cent per share bid for Genex, worth $320 million.
Genex's flagship project is the $777 million Kidston Pumped Hydro Storage Project near Etheridge.
Genex has been operating the 50 MW Kidston Solar Farm since 2017 and want the Pumped Hydro project to become part of the Kidston Clean Energy Hub with proposals of 270 MW of additional solar and 150 MW of wind generation.
On the site of the former Kidston open-cut gold mine, Genex are building Wises dam levee to store energy to generate electricity by releasing gravity-fed water to drive reversible pump turbines.
After dropping from the top reservoir, water will be pumped back into the upper dam during off-peak times using power generated by an onsite solar photovoltaic power plant.
The first Queensland scheme of its kind to be built in the past 40 years, the project is expected to generate electricity by end 2024.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
