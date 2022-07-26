Margie McElligott wins golf monthly medal

An excellent roll up of lady golfers competed for the Bob and Liz Jakeman Monthly Medal competition on the weekend.
Margie McElligott claimed the first-place trophy with a brilliant round of golf carding an impressive 65 nett, a personal best for the 2022 season.
Advertisement
A countback was required to decide the runner up trophy when Angie Sciascia and Auretta Perrin both retuned a great score of 75 nett.
Sciascia came up trumps for her brilliant back nine relegating Perrin to ball rundown honours along with Sandra Beattie who finished the day close behind on 76 nett.
Perrin and Sciascia cleaned up all the pin shots on offer with Auretta Perrin taking holes 1 and 17 and Angie Sciascia on hole 18.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
ADVERTISING
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.