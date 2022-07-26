Brisbane music festival comes to North West with Cloncurry concert

The Brisbane Music Festival is coming to Cloncurry next month.
Internationally acclaimed singer Jessica Aszodi and pianist Alex Raineri will perform a collection called "My Favourite Things" in Cloncurry on August 7
Piano player and artistic director of the Brisbane Music Festival Raineri said cabaret meets classical in this uplifting and captivating show featuring the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim among others.
"It's a fun, family-friendly show featuring myself at the piano and internationally renowned singer Jessica Aszodi," Raineri said.
"The program is a mix of cabaret, jazz and classical - it really has something for everyone.
The concert is on Sunday August 7, 3:30-4:30pm at Dr David Harvey Sutton Gallery - 37 Scarr St, Cloncurry.
$30 General Admission | Children under 10, free.
Purchase tickets here.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
