Normanton Kurtjar people win native title claim

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 26 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 9:11pm
Kurtjar traditional owner Fred Pascoe.

The Gulf Country's Kurtjar People will continue to protect their land and pass on their knowledge after an historic native title determination near Normanton on Tuesday.

