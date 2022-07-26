Normanton Kurtjar people win native title claim

The Gulf Country's Kurtjar People will continue to protect their land and pass on their knowledge after an historic native title determination near Normanton on Tuesday.
Kurtjar traditional owner Fred Pascoe said the Federal Court's decision to recognise native title rights over more than 1.2 million hectares of land was important for the past, present and future of his people.
"We've got sacred sites in this area, we've got deceased family members that are buried in that country and this gives us a chance to protect those sites, to protect that country," Mr Pascoe said.
"It also gives us a chance to teach our young ones coming up that this is their country as well, and they've got the right to enjoy that country, but they've also got the responsibility of looking after it.
"To me that is the most important aspect of the determination."
Mr Pascoe said his people would look to get back on country and connect with their ancestors following the determination.
"Obviously we've got to go out and further enshrine the knowledge our elders have," he said.
"We were lucky to have a handful of elders left that knew our sites and stories. We've got to protect that, and we will keep passing that knowledge on to our younger generation.
"We're looking forward to getting back out there on country, sitting down in the bush, and feeling the spirits of our old people and of that country. It will certainly be a blessing."
The Federal Court recognised the Kurtjar People's non-exclusive native title rights over land and waters stretching from the east of Normanton up to the north-west Yagoonya.
Acting Resources Minister Mark Furner said the determination hearing held at Delta Downs Station reinforced the Kurtjar People's long and continuing connection to country.
"From today onwards the Federal Court formally recognises what the Kurtjar People have always known - that native title rights exist, and will continue to exist, over these lands and waters in the Gulf Country," Mr Furner said.
Native title is recognised over more than 536,000 square kilometres of land in Queensland, with about 305,000 square kilometres currently subject to native title claims.
Advertisement
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
