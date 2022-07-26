Roadworks in Mount Isa CBD for next three days

Mount Isa City Council are conducting roadworks in the central business district ahead of Rodeo Week.
Council said contractors would be carrying out road-resurfacing works in the CBD from Thursday to Saturday July 28-30 at the following locations:
Rodeo Drive/Simpson Street Roundabout (28-29 July)
Rodeo Drive/Miles Street Roundabout (28-29 July)
West Street, from Grace Street to Rodeo Drive (30 July).
Council said works would take place between 7am and 6pm.
"There may be temporary traffic changes during these hours. Please keep to speed limits and follow signs and traffic controllers' directions," Council said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
