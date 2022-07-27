Hughenden set for rugby sevens weekend

The mid north west region is gearing up for the Hughenden Rugby 7s Carnival this weekend.
The annual grass roots country rugby event sees 18 amateur rugby union teams and hundreds of visitors flock to Hughenden from across Queensland for a day of intense competition and comradery.
Sponsor Windlab will bring three stars of the Western Force Super Rugby team to Hughenden to cheer on the competitors and the Western Force will also host a free rugby union coaching clinic for children on Friday.
Local rugby fans will have the opportunity to pick up some elite rugby tips from the Western Force's Bayley Kuenzle, Reece Tapine and Chelsea Wulff.
Hughenden Rugby 7s President Joe Bode has been involved with the carnival since its inception 10 years ago and said the weekend attracts players and spectators from Rockhampton, Longreach, and Barcaldine.
"The carnival is a great opportunity for those players who are not able to play regular competition due to work commitments or location, all the property owners come in for the games and its always a great day out," Mr Bode said.
"All the local kids will be thrilled to meet the Western Force players and practice some ball skills.
"They all love rugby - anything involving running around with a football really, all throughout the carnival there will be groups of kids playing their own games behind the stands."
The coaching clinic will run from 4 to 5pm on Friday, July 29 at the Flinders Sports Ground. All children are welcome, and parents are invited to attend as spectators.
The first games of the Rugby 7s Carnival will kick off at the Flinders Sports Ground at 7am on Saturday, July 30. Games will be played continually throughout the day with the women's grand final scheduled for 6pm, followed by the men's grand final.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
