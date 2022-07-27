Call for calm on FMD response: Letters

Nobody takes the threat posed by foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease more seriously than the livestock industries and the people whose livelihoods depend on maintaining our disease-free status.
It's the reason why industry and government work tirelessly to continually review the risks and the opportunities to strengthen our approach.
Australia has the strictest biosecurity protocols in the world and industry has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to develop lifetime traceability systems for any exotic disease incursion.
And it's the reason why Australia has some of the most comprehensive and well-rehearsed plans in place to deal with an emergency disease outbreak, should we ever have to face that test.
While FMD has been a threat to our industry for over 100 years, its recent detection in Indonesia and Bali reinforces just how vigilant we must be.
You'd be forgiven for thinking it was a 100pc certainty that FMD would be arriving on Australia's shores. Let us be absolutely clear about one thing, it is not.
To help put the risk in context, last month the Centre of Excellence for Biosecurity Risk Analysis undertook a structured expert judgment exercise for the Department of Agriculture which estimated an 11.6pc chance of an FMD outbreak within the next five years - that's up from 9pc a year earlier, before the virus was detected in Indonesia.
For good reason these figures remain deeply concerning to us all.
FMD is present in many countries worldwide, not just in Indonesia, but the changing biosecurity environment is driving us all to respond - industry and government.
That's why the red meat industry along with other impacted livestock sectors have formed an Industry Taskforce to ensure collaboration and coordination across all elements of prevention and planning. It's why we are in constant talks with federal and state governments and seeking reassurances that evidence-based science is being used underpin dialogue and decisions.
Industry and government must work with each other, not against each other.
Australia's biosecurity is too important.
This is the time to work with international neighbours, who need to manage this with our assistance, not our intervention.
That means the answer isn't to shut the borders. Nor does it mean fixating on measures in our airports that aren't being recommended by our best biosecurity experts. Nor does it mean spreading unnecessary fear and alarm in our community.
We are pleased to see the federal government has moved quickly to announce millions of new dollars to boost frontline biosecurity and industry preparedness.
Livestock producers also have a role to play. They are being asked to be prepared, vigilant and on the lookout.
A well-managed property with an up-to-date biosecurity plan is essential.
John McKillop,
RMAC chair
Cancer Council Queensland is calling for changes to Queensland's smoking laws to prohibit smoking in 'high roller' rooms in casinos.
Cancer Council Queensland has provided evidence to Queensland Parliament's legal and community safety committee, urging the government to remove the exemption for 'premium gaming rooms' that allow patrons to smoke indoors. Cancer Council Queensland has provided a written submission and provided evidence in response to a bill introduced to Queensland Parliament to modernise the state's casino laws.
These high-roller rooms are the last public enclosed spaces where Queenslanders are exposed to tobacco smoke, putting patrons and staff at significant risk of tobacco-related harm.
James Farrell,
Cancer Council Queensland
