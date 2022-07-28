The North West Star
Gov hails new solar panels in Mount Isa schools

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:32am
The Queensland government says more than 3300 solar panels have been installed at state schools across Mount Isa including Spinifex State College senior campus.

The Queensland government says more than 3300 solar panels have been installed at state schools across Mount Isa and the North West to help slash electricity costs and cut carbon emissions.

