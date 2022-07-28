Gov hails new solar panels in Mount Isa schools

The Queensland government says more than 3300 solar panels have been installed at state schools across Mount Isa and the North West to help slash electricity costs and cut carbon emissions.
Education Minister Grace Grace said the Advancing Clean Energy Schools program was expanded in February 2022 and had delivered more panels at more schools than originally planned.
"We exceeded our original target of 180,000 panels at 872 schools and have instead delivered 200,000 panels at 912 schools," Ms Grace said.
"This equates to a $26 million saving on energy bills every single year and is enough renewable energy to power 25,000 homes."
Minister Grace said the program was making a significant contribution to the government 50% renewable energy target by 2030, with the 200,000 solar panels on state school rooftops expected to generate an average of 280MW of electricity a day.
"The 3300 panels in Mount Isa and across North West Queensland alone can generate around 5,000kW of electricity every day," she said.
Spinifex State College had 674 solar panels installed which will offset the costs of air conditioning and other energy costs, in a $590,000 investment.
Principal Chris Pocock said the school is delighted with their new solar panels which can generate around 990kW of electricity per day.
"We've had solar panels installed at both senior and junior campuses and we are really happy with the savings they have delivered to our school," Mr Pocock said.
"Spinifex State College is really happy to show the community how successful clean energy solutions can be."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
