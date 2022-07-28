The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

The start of a mining town among the spinifex

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa's first store was run by the Glendenning family near the site of the police station.

You may have noticed a series of articles in the last few weeks where I have been going back over the early history of Mount Isa in advance of the 100th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.