The start of a mining town among the spinifex

You may have noticed a series of articles in the last few weeks where I have been going back over the early history of Mount Isa in advance of the 100th birthday celebrations.
Sadly I won't be around the traps much longer to continue the journey as I set off on a new adventure.
But I've enjoyed looking back through the history.
I started by wondering what was the first mention of Mount Isa in Trove, the wonderful historical resource of old newspapers.
The first mention of the area we could find was a small article in the Brisbane Courier of September 26, 1923 entitled "Government Geologist's Inspection" which reported one of two rich recent finds of silver-lead "at West Leichhardt River, outside Duchess in the Cloncurry region".
Mining authorities had established the Cloncurry district lode discovery "is of very considerable extent".
The name "Mount Isa" is first mentioned in an article from the Daily Telegraph of October 2, 1923.
The name was given by early prospector John Campbell Miles, who is now considered the founder of the town.
I wrote how two foals helped him found the lode.
The Melbourne-born Miles was a dogged prospector who decided to try his luck in the Northern Territory in 1921.
Miles bought two blood mares and two foals with the intention of selling them in the Northern Territory and he would do some prospecting along the way.
At the almost deserted Cloncurry copper fields his two foals were starting to limp and Miles camped on the riverbank.
He kicked a dark rock which was surprisingly solid and heavy when he picked it up.
It turned out to be a carbonate of lead and Miles named the hill behind his original discovery "Mount Isa" in honour of his niece Isabelle.
A new company called Mount Isa Mines brought order from the early chaos on the field in 1924. There was allow diamond drilling, mine development and the erection of a power plant, mill and smelter.
The construction of Rifle Creek Dam, machine shops and dwelling houses began too. Slowly but surely a new town started to evolve among the spinifex.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
