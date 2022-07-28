Mount Isa Ergon workers to the rescue of entangled eagle

The eagle has landed in Mount Isa, finally.
This particular eagle got into trouble when it tried to land in a tree near the Leichhardt River but got entangled in fishing nets.
It was still hanging precariously when members of the public alerted emergency services of the troubled bird.
Ergon Energy said its workers were called out to the unusual job and a Mount Isa crew in a bucket truck was forced to come to the rescue of the entangled eagle.
Liney Liam Handley and power worker Anthony Busuttil joined forces with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES and Mount Isa City Council staff to ensure the bird was safely freed.
After it was examined on the ground it was found that only the bird's pride was injured and the eagle was pronounced fit to fly.
Ergon said wildlife rescue skills aren't a prerequisite for a job with the company, but they sure come in handy from time to time.
"Hard hats off to Liam and Anthony," Ergon said.
The eagle could not be contacted for comment.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
