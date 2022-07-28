Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy ready to rock the Isa rodeo

It's less than three weeks to the battle of the buckles at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo and some big names in music including Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy will be there to lead three nights of Rodeo Rock.
A record number of riders are set to compete for Australia's largest rodeo prize pool of over $300,000 with the addition of the first ever Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships creating four days of action from on Thursday August 11 until Sunday August 14.
The Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships Concert on Thursday evening August 11 will be led by Baker Boy, the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers, the Desert Dust Dance Group and local DJ Deadly Jacob who opens for Baker Boy.
Leading Rodeo Rock on the Friday evening is Guy Sebastian, determined to be there after being forced to cancel in 2021 due to COVID.
Twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce of the Pierce Brothers will also play on Friday night.
Headlining on Saturday night are country-rock outfit McAlister Kemp supported by country boy James Johnston.
Tickets at www.Isarodeo.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
