Mount Irish dancers return from Ayr with a swag of medals

Mount Isa's Irish dancers are back in action with a bang with a swag of awards in a recent regional competition.
Having been starved of competition since COVID, the Mount Isa Irish Dancing Association travelled to the the coast to take part in the 28th North Queensland Irish Dancing Premiership held in Ayr on July 24.
MIIDA's Tylah Muller said they had four girls attend with two of them competing in their first ever Irish dancing competition.
"Tori placed second overall, Bella placed third overall and Morgan placed first overall and this was her first competition," Ms Muller said.
"All Irish dancing schools for the North Queensland travelled for the event including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay."
Ms Muller said the Ayr event was MIIDA's first competition in three years.
"An amazing entry back into the competition world for these young girls. MIIIDA is so proud," she said.
MIIDA results from Ayr:
Morgan - HC Reel, 1st Novice Reel
Kysah - HC Reel
Bella - 3rd Reel, 2nd Light Jig - 3rd Overall Premierships & 3rd Treble Jig
Tori - 2nd Reel, 3 Light Jig - 2nd overall Premierships, 3rd Slip Jig, Single jig & Treble Jig
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
