Three truckies on drug driving charges in Barkly Hwy operation

Three truck drivers will face court on drugs charges after a four-day police operation on the Barkly Hwy.
On Monday, July 25, police intercepted a vehicle where the driver of the vehicle returned a positive drug test. A 51-year-old male from Cloncurry was charged with drug driving and will appear at the Cloncurry magistrates Court on September 16.
On Tuesday, July 26, police intercepted a road train for a work diary inspection and drug and alcohol testing where the driver also returned a positive drug test.
A 56-year-old Ayr man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and drug driving, he is due to appear at Cloncurry Magistrates Court on September 16.
On Wednesday July 27 police stopped a female driver who subsequently returned a positive drug test.
The same driver was intercepted the following day and again returned a positive drug test.
A 41-year-old woman from New South Wales has been charged with two counts of drug driving and will appear at the Mount Isa magistrates court September 12.
Between July 25 and July 2, eight officers from Highway Patrol Mount Isa with officers from Road Policing Task Force, Department of Transport Compliance Inspectors and Inspectors from the Department Of Resources conducted the four day road safety operation.
Police said the focus of the operation was heavy vehicle enforcement, ensuring drivers were complying with fatigue, loading and mass requirements. Static enforcement was conducted in Cloncurry and Mount Isa.
Throughout the operation police conducted 1111 roadside breath tests, 111 negative roadside drug tests and issued 108 infringement notices.
A total of 10 Notice to Appears were also issued.
Police also provided education to road users ensuring the roads become a safer place for the community.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
