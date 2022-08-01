Mining Cities Alliance wants consultation on Climate Change Bill

The Australian Mining Cities Alliance, which includes Mount Isa, says it wants mining communities to be consulted as the Climate Change Bill is debated in the federal parliament.
ACMA chair and Mount Isa City Council deputy mayor Phil Barwick said while they expected the intention of the Bill and other related legislation should give greater confidence to the people that live and work in mining communities that the future impact on their sustainability and livelihoods are genuinely considered but was concerned there had been no public consultation with mining communities.
"We ask how and when the Climate Change Authority and the Minister for Climate Change and Energy will actually consult with the most affected communities ie mining communities?", Mr Barwick continued.
"We also ask how the super-critical implications on economic and social sustainability for mining communities will actually be 'taken into account'?"
Cr Barwick said they hadn't seen much if any genuine engagement with the Councils elected to represent mining communities so far.
"We call on our Local Members and Senators and relevant Ministers and Shadow Ministers to act to ensure that the answers to these questions are satisfactory." he said.
The Explanatory Notes to the Bill that state that the Climate Change Authority would "have a particular focus on assessing progress being made in achieving the targets" and should conduct public consultation while any measures should "take account of the impact on households, business, workers and communities".
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
