Mining Cities Alliance wants consultation on Climate Change Bill

By Derek Barry
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:12am
The Australian Mining Cities Alliance, which includes Mount Isa, says it wants mining communities across the nation to be consulted as the Climate Change Bill is debated in the Australian Parliament.

