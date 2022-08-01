Mount Isa features in 'Queensland to a T' exhibition in Brisbane

Tea towels featuring Mount Isa and the North West are among the hundred showing in a new exhibition starting this week in Brisbane.
The exhibition called "Queensland to a T" goes on display at State Library of Queensland from Saturday, August 6 and features over 200 souvenir tea towels from the Glenn R Cooke Textiles.
The collection is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world and was acquired from Glenn R Cooke, a social historian, curator, and collector, who grew up in Blackall.
Mr Cooke's collection now join a State Library collection contains over 1,500 souvenir textiles from Birdville to Thursday Island.
A State Library spokesperson said the souvenir tea towels tell the social history of the state and date back to the 1950s.
"They were originally made of Irish linen in mills such as Samuel Lamont & Sons Ltd in Antrim," the spokesperson said.
"In the 1960s and 1970s Dennis Lamont travelled Queensland by rail to persuade local businesses to buy their product as a promotional tool.
"When he returned to Northern Ireland, Lamont's designers would create their interpretations of the Sunshine State and ship them to Australia."
The collection features four tea towels celebrating Mount Isa, two of which are for the Rodeo, including the 1973 event which doubled as the world championships.
There are also tea towels celebrating Burke and Wills Roadhouse, the Channel Country, the Matilda Country, Australian Opals, Birdsville and the Royal Flying Doctor.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
