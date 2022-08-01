The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mystery of Gulf mangrove dieback revealed

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 9:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cook University researchers have been conducting aerial surveys since the damage was discovered in 2016. Pictures: supplied

A sudden 40-centimetre drop in the Gulf of Carpentaria sea level is the cause of the worst incidence of climate-related mass tree dieback ever found globally globally.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.