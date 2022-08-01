Council to close roads for Isa Street Festival

Mount Isa City Council has announced road closures as it gets set to host its first Isa Street Festival since 2019.
The festival will be one of the highlights of Rodeo Week on Wednesday, August 10 with Daryl Braithwaite set to top the bill after Council was forced to cancel the 2021 event at the last minute due to COVID fears.
Advertisement
Appropriately, the theme of this year's parade is "Horses" and this year takes a new route.
The parade starts at the Isa St / Fourth Ave roundabout, goes over the Isa Street Bridge and heads down Miles St finishing just before Grace St.
The parade starts at 6.15pm with Council saying there will be plenty of good viewing spots along the way.
Braithwaite will play on a stage in front of the Civic Centre and there will be a beer garden there as well.
There will be a kids zone in the Civic Centre carpark featuring the CrackUp Sisters and sideshow alley.
There will be food and market stalls on West St, Miles St and Rodeo Dr.
There will be fireworks from 9pm.
There will be road closures in the CBD throughout the day:
West and Miles Streets (between Isa and Grace Sts) and Rodeo Drive (between West and Miles Sts) will be closed from 2pm Wednesday to 2am Thursday.
The area around Isa St and Fourth Ave will also be closed for the parade between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
Council said all on street parking in the affected areas should be vacated by 2pm Wednesday.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.