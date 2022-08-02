The North West Star
Sandra Beattie wins monthly medal

By Judy Fangrath
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:34am
Sandra Beattie was a winner at Mount Isa ladies golf.

In the mid-week comp an excellent roll up of lady golfers competed for the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal competition for July.

