Sandra Beattie wins monthly medal

In the mid-week comp an excellent roll up of lady golfers competed for the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal competition for July.
Sandra Beattie joined the winners circle claiming the first-place trophy for her brilliant back nine blitzing the field of ladies with her excellent 69 nett.
Runner up trophy went to Ulla Allen who finished the day with 75 nett.
Ball run down honours went to Liz Jakeman and Judy Fangrath both finishing their round with 79 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Liz Jakeman on hole 5 and Sandra Beattie on hole 10.
Following the close of play, July Monthly Medal honours were decided with Angie Sciascia coming up trumps in the silver division with 75 nett, Liz Jakeman on 77 nett claimed Bronze 1 and Margie McElligott claimed Bronze 2 with 65 nett.
The putting champion was Liz Jakeman with 29 putts.
The weekend competition saw the ladies take to the golf course in as 18-hole Stableford event.
Ula Allen came up trumps edging out her nearest rivals by one point to take the winners trophy with 37 points.
Finishing close behind to win the runner up trophy was Auretta Perrin on 36 points.
Ball rundown honours went to Liz Jakeman who finished the day on 33 points.
Nearest the pins went to Ulla Allen on hole 12 and Auretta Perrin on hole 18.
