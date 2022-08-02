Community Markets make donation to Mount Isa hospital

The Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit has received a boost with a $4500 donation from the Mount Isa Community Market Committee.
The Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit was the local organisation of choice for this year's donation, voted for by the monthly stall holders.
Mount Isa Community Markets Committee Vice President Nadia Cowperthwaite said the Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit was an integral part of the local community that they were proud to support.
"The work done by the cancer care unit is so important and makes a significant difference for our community who are able to receive treatment locally, rather than having to travel long distances to major cities," Ms Cowperthwaite said.
"While this donation is a result of the proceeds from our market stall holders each month, it would not be possible without the Mount Isa community supporting the markets, so this is a donation from us as a community to say thank you."
North West Hospital and Health Service Cancer Care Nurse Unit Manager Nicole Williams said the unit was immensely grateful for the donation.
"We are grateful to the Mount Isa Community Markets for their generous donation which will allow us to provide greater comfort for our patients and their families," Ms Williams said.
"We think about what we could use the donation for, but really what couldn't we use it for? The work here continues and it is always our priority to provide as much support to our families and patients to make their journey as comfortable as possible."
The Mount Isa Community Markets are held on the second Sunday of every month.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
