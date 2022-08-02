The North West Star
Community Markets make donation to Mount Isa hospital

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:56am
Tara Griffiths (Mount Isa Community Markets Secretary) and Nadia Cowperthwaite (Mount Isa Community Markets Vice President) presenting Nicole Williams (Nurse Unit Manager Cancer Care Unit) with the cheque.

The Mount Isa Hospital Cancer Care Unit has received a boost with a $4500 donation from the Mount Isa Community Market Committee.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

