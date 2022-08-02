Mount Isa teams play in Townsville Michael Morgan Cup

North West Queensland under 15s boys and girls teams have come back from Townsville after participating in the Michael Morgan Cup.
Coach Nigel Tremain said the boys and girls teams put in a tremendous effort.
"Once again the Mount Isa and Cloncurry community's have so much to be proud of these young adults," Mr Tremain said.
"The way they conducted themselves on and off the field was first class once again and to hear continuous complements on our young adults is so rewarding".
Mr Tremain said unfortunately the boys didn't make the final having been eliminated in the semi as Brothers scored the first try.
"It was a disappointing way to end considering the only game the boys lost was a penalty goal to Herbert River," he said.
"Congratulations Girls and Boys on an outstanding display of courage and resilience over the carnival."
After a big weekend on the field the players also got to see the Cowboys in action.
Mr Tremain said it was an amazing opportunity travelling to carnivals.
"Some players hadn't even been to Townsville let alone experience the carnival beach, watching a live NRL game and getting photos with the players after the game," he said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
