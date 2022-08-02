AFL season in doubt after break-in damage at Legend Oval

AFL Mount Isa are scrambling to fix damage to their grounds after a break-in at Legend Oval on the weekend.
The local sporting organisation said their main building was broken into and whoever broke in came in under the building through the floor leaving a gaping hole in the floor.
This was right next to the building's toilets.
While nothing was stolen AFL Mount Isa said their ride on lawn mower has also been tampered with and now won't start while the scoreboard has also been graffitied.
The AFL was due to finish its regular season in the coming weeks ahead of finals and grand final in men's and women's competition but that is now in doubt.
"It is quite possible we might have to end this years season of AFL," they said.
"We will update everyone in the coming days as to how the rest of the season looks."
An AFL member has been able to fix the damage in the main building but they need help on fixing the mower before the weekend.
"If we can't mow, we can't play on the ground," they said.
Contact them on AFL Mount Isa on Facebook if you can help or you have a mower they can borrow.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
