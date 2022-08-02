The North West Star
Only in the Northern Territory: Crocodile visits campers at Dundee Beach

August 2 2022 - 11:29pm
GALLERY | Only in the NT: Croc visits campers

Travellers camping near a beach in the small township of Dundee Beach, about 60km south-west of Darwin in the Northern Territory, lived through their very own 'only in the NT' moment when a crocodile visited their campsite.

