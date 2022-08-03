The North West Star
Foot and mouth disease threat puts focus on feral pig control

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:37am, first published 12:12am
Dr Heather Channon says modelling of feral pigs in FMD outbreaks shows they would not be able to sustain an epidemic on their own.

Natural resource management experts say any efforts to reduce a rapidly rising feral pig population, as a means of mitigating the spread of livestock diseases in Australia, must be sustained and strategic, not done by lone rangers.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

