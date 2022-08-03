Cloncurry road closures for Merry Muster street parade

Cloncurry Shire Council has announced road closures for this weekend's Curry Merry Muster festival.
Council said there would be multiple roads closed on Friday, August 5 to enable safe traffic management during that evening's street parade as part of the five-day festival.
From 4.30pm to 7pm on Friday, the following roads will be closed:
Station St (between Scarr and Ramsay Sts)
King St (between Scarr and Ramsay Sts)
Ramsay St (between Station and Sheaffe Sts)
Scarr St (between Station and Sheaffe Sts)
Heavy Vehicles can continue to use the bypass and heavy vehicles travelling east will be directed via Hensley St and Andrew Daniels Dr while westward vehicles will travel via Andrew Daniels Dr and Hensley St.
A big crowd is expected at this weekend's Curry Merry Muster Festival with free entry and an action packed program.
The Curry Merry Muster Festival has been extended to a five-day program this year, with extra rodeo action added from August 4-8.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
