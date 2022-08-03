The North West Star
RFDS wants people to make dental health a priority

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
August 3 2022
The Royal Flying Doctor Service is reminding Queenslanders about the importance of oral health for overall wellbeing, as Dental Health Week kicks off across the country.

With clinics at Mornington Island and Dajarra, the Royal Flying Doctor Service is reminding remote Queenslanders about the importance of oral health for overall wellbeing, as Dental Health Week kicks off.

