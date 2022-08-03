RFDS wants people to make dental health a priority

With clinics at Mornington Island and Dajarra, the Royal Flying Doctor Service is reminding remote Queenslanders about the importance of oral health for overall wellbeing, as Dental Health Week kicks off.
RFDS Dentist Patricia Blake said looking after our teeth and gums can sometimes be forgotten but is vitally important as it is closely connected to our overall health.
"Having poor oral health has been linked to heart disease, lung infections, diabetes and dementia," Dr Blake said.
"Just like wearing a helmet when you're riding a bike, taking simple steps to maintain your oral health - such as brushing your teeth twice a day - helps to reduce dental cavities, prevent gum disease, protect your health, and of course, your smile. Having strong teeth as you get older means you can continue to eat nutritiously too.
"Attending regular check-ups and getting treated for dental issues when they occur is also vitally important.
"We know there can sometimes be a sense of fear involved with seeing the dentist, particularly for children. So, next time you're heading to a check-up, take them along too. This will help them get used to the surgery and the dentist, make dental check-ups part of their routine, and take away the fear."
RFDS Queensland Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said during Dental Health Week, RFDS Dental teams will be in two locations in Queensland.
"Living and working in rural and remote communities can be a barrier for accessing regular dental check-ups and services, as it's often difficult and costly, requiring people to travel long-distances and have time away from home, school or work," Ms Staib said.
"The RFDS Dental Service is so vital as it helps to fill this gap, by ensuring communities have access to a dentist and dental services on a regular basis, close to home.
"In the past year our purpose-built, state-of-the-art mobile dental surgery has travelled to 20 towns and our expert teams have provided treatments to more than 1,700 patients, connecting them with the finest dental care."
An RFDS Dental team is at the Queensland Health Clinic on Mornington Island until Thursday 4 August, with a special focus on providing fluoride treatments for children.
The RFDS Dental Service will be in Dajarra from Tuesday 2 August to Thursday 11 August.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
