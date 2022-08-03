Cath Purcell releases first country single about Isa Rodeo

A local singer and songwriter has released her first country music single, inspired by the Isa Rodeo.
Mount Isa police sergeant Cath Purcell released her first single "No Night Like This" on July 21, inspired by her first experience of the Isa Rodeo.
Ms Purcell said the song captured a moment in time before moving to Mount Isa, when she first heard about the outback rodeo.
"It's about hearing all the stories about the event, the people you'd meet there and the atmosphere; then actually driving out to the rodeo," she said.
"For me it was a really exciting time to see the big screen, amazing stadium seating, festival atmosphere and Mount Isa coming to life. And I wanted to portray that in this song.
"This song is upbeat and fun. It really is a turn the radio up and roll the windows down kind of song, it has a great beat to it which is fun to dance too."
No Night Like This is the first song on Ms Purcell's upcoming EP, which will feature four original songs.
"Two more originals will be released later this year and one will be released next year. They have all turned out just as special as this one. I don't have a release date yet for the EP.
"I went to Victoria to write with other songwriters and it was a great way to build on the ideas I already had, but also bring new ideas to my songs.
"No Night Like This was co-written with Steven Price and Garth Porter and Rancom Street Studios produced it and they've done an incredible job."
Ms Purcell said the process of writing to releasing a song was a surreal feeling.
""To hear where it started with the writing on paper to, being in a studio, laying down the tracks and producing it and hear the finished product, it blows by ears away," she said.
"Hearing everyone's feedback since the song's release has been amazing, everyone has been very supportive and loved how upbeat it is and like the music video.
"This is the reason I do what I do and perform on a stage, to see other people happy. To see other people having a good time because you have created a great atmosphere, is the best feeling."
Ms Purcell said looking back on her journey from performing in a local band in Mount Isa, graduating from Tamworth Country Music Academy, to recording as an independent artist was satisfying.
"I do look back at when I first started and having the goal of one day recording my own songs. It is a really satisfying feeling to know through dedication and commitment you can achieve what you set your mind too," she said.
"And I hope I can inspire others to do the same."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
