Broncos herald Kalkadoon influence on the club

Brisbane Broncos are hailing the influence of Indigenous North West Queenslanders on the club.
Mount Isa-born star player Scott Prince is the obvious example but he isn't the only one changing the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.
Aunty Robyn Lucas is one of Scott Prince's biggest influencers.
Aunty Robyn is a warm, loyal, and compassionate presence helping inspire her nephew Prince through his successful NRL career to his role as a Beyond the Broncos Ambassador since its inception.
A proud Kalkadoon woman, Aunty Robyn is a dedicated Beyond the Broncos Student Support Officer to 90 First Nations students at Victoria Point State High School.
"Helping the kids achieve their goals is a real passion of mine, it's an amazing feeling when you can help someone succeed," she told broncos.com.au.
Aunty Robyn has worked with Indigenous students since she moved from Mount Isa to Brisbane in 1992, and she believes this may have influenced Prince to follow in her footsteps.
"I spent a lot of time with Scott when he was young, always talking about and teaching culture," she said.
"I've always been there to answer any questions he has, and it's always been important to me to make sure he was connected to his culture."
Since retiring from the NRL nearly 10 years ago, Prince has facilitated Beyond the Broncos workshops in over 50 schools across Queensland and New South Wales, and one of his biggest motivations is his aunt's passion for the community.
"I grew up with Aunty Robyn, she has taught me so much and really instilled that love and passion for the community in me," Prince told broncos.com.au.
"Watching her in action with the students when we go out to Victoria Point is really amazing, you can see just how much she cares about her students."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
