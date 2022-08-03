The North West Star
Hughenden property heads to auction

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:47pm
Hughenden's 9787 hectare Peronne Station will be auctioned by Brodie Agencies in Townsville on August 31.

John and Ann-Marie Cowan's blue Ribbon 9787 hectare Hughenden property Peronne Station will be offered with almost 500 cattle when it goes to auction on August 31.

