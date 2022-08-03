Robbie Katter calls for FIFOs to be included on jury duty

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said fly in fly out workers should do jury duty in places like Mount Isa where businesses are often left short staffed due to a small pool of available jurors.
Mr Katter said the legal system relies on people giving up work to complete their duties as a juror but is currently restricted to those on the electoral roll in the area so the system constantly targets permanent residents.
"You're disrupting the same workforces time and time again", said Mr Katter
"These small town businesses cannot afford to have staff missing, while multimillion dollar industries, such as mining are left untouched."
Mr Katter said the system was unfair on towns such as Mount Isa and Cloncurry, with a heavy number of FIFO workers, there was a large portion of people living and working in the town for half the time, not giving back.
"These large companies import labour, and the government accepts FIFO workers in the area," he said.
"Something needs to be done to ensure these people are contributing to the town they spend so much of their time in."
Mr Katter has called upon the Attorney General to change the eligibility criteria for people eligible to complete jury duty, so FIFO workers can provide these duties for the regions they work in.
"I understand these duties need to be completed but if you're spending this much time in the community and are occupying local jobs, you should be giving back in ways such as this," he said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
