The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Robbie Katter calls for FIFOs to be included on jury duty

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said fly in fly out workers should do jury duty in places like Mount Isa.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said fly in fly out workers should do jury duty in places like Mount Isa where businesses are often left short staffed due to a small pool of available jurors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.