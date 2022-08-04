Maxwelton upgrade to help cattle trains in the North West

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is investing $4.26 million to upgrade the Mount Isa rail line siding at Maxwelton to improve access for cattle and freight rail services.
The upgrade is being delivered by Queensland Rail and will increase the siding length from 340 to 1,200 metres - long enough to accommodate a full-length train.
The Department said the location is well positioned to support services on the Mount Isa line with cattle were loaded at Maxwelton onto a train travelling to Rockhampton on July 21 for the first time in years.
Richmond Shire Council Mayor John Wharton said they were supportive of the Maxwelton rail siding upgrade and were investigating improvements to the associated yards such as new water troughs and possible extensions to hold more cattle.
"The future of Maxwelton is positive and there is great potential for works in the area such as a feedlot to be constructed close to the yards or other freight facilities such as grain handling," Cr Wharton said.
"A dedicated cattle loading facility is a positive move forward."
Watco East West Director Chris Hood said the siding would allow Watco East West to load up to 44 wagons of cattle onto a single train at Maxwelton.
"A new loading point on the rail line is an exciting chance to grow our service offering - we want more cattle on trains more often," Mr Hood said.
"Communities and industry across the North West region have been strong supporters of cattle rail services, so we will be working to assist with any transition to using the site."
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said the works would support track, signalling and turnout installation, and would increase capacity on the Mount Isa line.
"A full-length siding will allow trains to stow and other traffic to pass, which increases the overall capacity of the rail line, while also providing operational flexibility for other services in the area," Mr Benstead said.
"We are also future proofing these works, so that the Maxwelton siding has potential to support other long-term freight opportunities if required."
McKinlay Shire Council Mayor Philip Curr indicated Council's support for the upgrade of the siding at Maxwelton as it will facilitate the interim loading of cattle onto rail from the broader Julia Creek area. Council is also planning a new cattle dip and is working with TMR on the plan for an alternate cattle rail loading facility at Julia Creek.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Rail will continue to work with local councils to investigate other loading, unloading, and spelling sites that will provide increased access to cattle rail services in the region.
The Queensland Government supports the provision of cattle rail services through contracts with Watco East West though local MP Robbie Katter said he was concerned it would lead to job losses.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
