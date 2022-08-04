The North West Star
Maxwelton upgrade to help cattle trains in the North West

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 4 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:50am
The Department of Transport and Main Roads is investing $4.26 million to upgrade the Mount Isa rail line siding at Maxwelton to improve access for cattle and freight rail services.

