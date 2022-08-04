Climate action is good, but more is needed

Climate politics in Australia has in gridlock ever since 2009 so it was pleasing to see some action in parliament.
The government's legislation enshrining a 43 per cent reduction in emissions reduction passed the House of Representatives on Thursday before moving to be debated in the Senate. The bill, which will also enshrine net-zero by 2050, is likely to pass the upper house as well, following the support of the Greens.
Advertisement
Liberal MP Bridget Archer was the only opposition member to cross the floor to support the bill, and the LNP is in danger of becoming redundant on the matter.
A meeting of their MPs and senators affirmed opposition to the bill.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government legislation was not essential to put in place the 43 per cent target.
The coalition will develop its own climate policy for the next election, which will include updated targets beyond the existing 26 to 28 per cent cuts and is also looking at how nuclear energy could fit into the energy mix would also be explored in a review of coalition policy.
However it is not a good look for the LNP to oppose climate legislation after an election where many MPs lost their seats to Teals demanding more action on that front.
In our part of the world, the KAP has come out against a net zero target.
They claim it would cause "a calamity" in Queensland's communities but don't seem to acknowledge the calamity that our rapidly changing climate is also causing in Queensland in real time.
There is no doubt that with its large coal export revenue, Queensland is uniquely exposed to any change of economic policy in favour of environmental action.
There needs to be plans put in place to push the vibrant communities of Townsville and Mackay towards the new economy and people like the Katters and Senator Matt Canavan must play a role here educating their communities rather than taking a reflex position of "coal must stay".
The world economy needs our coal at the moment due to Russia's aggression but that is a temporary position. Things move fast and Queensland could be left with stranded assets unless we move quickly to lock in the advantages of the new economy.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.