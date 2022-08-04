Touring Queensland Fund on the road for round 4

Performances, visual arts exhibitions and educational workshops will visit 102 locations across the state thanks to $640,000 funding through round 4 of the Touring Queensland Fund.
Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch announced twelve successful TQF productions, performances and exhibitions combined with artist-in-residence and educational projects will tour to an extensive list of locations, including Doomadgee and Boulia.
"The Mirndiyan Gununa Aboriginal Corporation's Mornington Island Dance Tour for Youth Dancers will strengthen cultural identity and facilitate greater understanding between non-Indigenous and First Nations Cultures," Ms Enoch said.
The Mirndiyan Gununa Aboriginal Corporation got $94,950 for Mornington Island Dance Tour 2022 to complete a North Queensland school tour to Abergowrie, Cairns, Mareeba, Townsville.
Flipside Circus Ltd will also get $108,610 tour combining strategic partnerships with host communities, community residencies, and a new performance visiting Bajool, Blackall, Blackwater, Boulia, Bowen, Charleville, Cloncurry, Collinsville, Croydon, Doomadgee, Emerald, Eromanga, Georgetown, Karumba, Morven, Normanton, Proserpine, Richmond, Rockhampton, Tambo.
Minister Enoch said Palaszczuk Government investment in touring helped to provide access to quality arts and cultural experiences in communities across the state.
"These projects help to deliver the Creative Together 2020 -2030 roadmap, with initiatives through the next action plan, Grow 2022-2026, continuing to bolster regional access to rich arts and cultural experiences underpinned by additional investment of $50 million over four years as announced in the Queensland State Budget 2022-2023."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
