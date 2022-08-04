The North West Star
Touring Queensland Fund on the road for round 4

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 10:04pm
The Mirndiyan Gununa Aboriginal Corporation got $94 950 for Mornington Island Dance Tour 2022

Performances, visual arts exhibitions and educational workshops will visit 102 locations across the state thanks to $640,000 funding through round 4 of the Touring Queensland Fund.

