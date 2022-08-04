Mount Isa hospital celebrates world breastfeeding week

The North West Hospital and Health Service has recognised World Breastfeeding Week with a breastfeeding information session this week.
A visiting lactation consultant from the Townsville University Hospital joined the NWHHS midwifery team this week to host an information session for new and expectant mothers.
North West HHS Midwifery Educator Helen Bailey said the information session was an exciting opportunity to share breastfeeding information with the local community and the interest in the session had exceeded expectations.
"The interest in this session has been overwhelming and highlights the desire for more education in this field to support women on their feeding journey," Ms Bailey said.
"A lactation consultant specialises in breastfeeding and can help parents work through challenges that come with breastfeeding, like milk supply and breastfeeding positions."
Ms Bailey said that while breastfeeding was a natural and convenient way to feed a newborn, it's not for everyone.
"Many women choose to mix feed, some women choose not to breastfeed and some simply can't breastfeed," she said.
"How a woman chooses to feed her baby is entirely her choice. Our midwives are here to support women in whatever choice they make; what's most important to us, is that women are fully informed to be able to make their own choice."
World Breastfeeding Week is recognised across the world from August 1 to 7 each year.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
