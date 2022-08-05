Landcare Group treat Leichhardt River rubber vine

The Mount Isa Landcare Group has treated a large patch of rubber vine on the Leichhardt River.
Mark Van Ryt, Secretary Mount Isa Landcare Group said rubber vine posed a serious threat to our gulf rivers riparian vegetation and a team of six tackled the largest patch yet on their fifth visit to the site.
"Most of the treatment was done by cut and spraying the stump with access and diesel," Mr Van Ryt said.
"A fair number of vines were cut using a chainsaw then we spray the stump.
"A couple thousand small plants were simply pulled out of the soft sand."
Mr Van Ryt said they would return to the site in a month to continue the eradication.
"Eventually we will get to a point where we have destroyed all the seeding plants," he said.
"Then lots of bushwalking to be done hunting down the next generation."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
