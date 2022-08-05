Lucky Campbell Miles was not a copper man

We continue our history of Mount Isa in the leadup to the centenary year of 2023.
Last time we looked at a "story of its first days" as published in the Brisbane Courier on May 1, 1924.
We left the story with the reporter saying the new town was "showing an air of permanence".
The day before a Mount Isa Mines party left Duchess for the field and interviewed one of the site's pioneers, William James Simpson.
Simpson told them the story of how Campbell Miles first stumbled on the site and its lead discoveries.
Lots of previous prospectors had seen the outcrops but being copper men had passed them by but Miles not being wedded to copper recognised their value.
Simpson and his three mates, James Mullarvey, Con Davidson and James Roberts were nearby and Miles offered to let them in on his find.
Only Simpson accepted and "now he hold ten thousand pounds of Mount Isa Mines shares," the Courier said.
Miles himself was worth £15,000, the article said.
The article finished with an interesting aside on the site's name.
"Most girls with a penchant for getting their names into print are satisfied with the ephemeral glory they receive from the social columns, but one Melbourne girl may yet achieve everlasting fame by having her name put on the map of Australia," the Courier said.
"She is a niece of Miles, who named after her the lease on which is situated the first outcrop he found that eventful day."
Her name? Isabel, shortened to Isa.
