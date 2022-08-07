Firies encourage Safehome free service

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging the local community to take action to create a "Safehome" through a new free service.
A large number of injuries sustained to members of the public and presenting to emergency departments throughout Queensland have occurred at home or in a household environment, including Mount Isa with three recent major fire-related incidents.
Advertisement
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging the local community to take action to avoid accidents and create a safer home through the free Safehome service available to all residents in Mount Isa and across Queensland.
QFES Station Officer Aaron Pierce said the initiative was designed to assist householders to recognise and eliminate fire and safety hazards in and around the home.
"The intention is to help the local community recognise hazards around their home with the intent to reduce injuries and property damage due to home fires and accidents," Mr Pierce said.
"Safehome is a program that offers personalised fire and general safety information and advice from operational firefighting staff directly to householders in their own homes."
A number of home safety issues including fire prevention, smoke alarm installation, evacuation planning, electrical safety, security issues, general safety, storage of hazardous substances and how to prevent burns and scolds are covered during the visit.
This program is a free service provided by QFES in the interest of developing a safer community and consists of firefighters visiting your home upon request at a suitable time and date that is convenient.
The initiative is available to all residents in Mount Isa and across Queensland who are concerned with improving safety in their home. A visit can be booked either by calling13 QGOV (13 74 68) or online via https://www.qfes.qld.gov.au/safety-education/programs/safehome.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.