COVID vaccinations available at the Rodeo

Can't find the time or a free slot to get a COVID-19 vaccination? Then why not grab one while you are watching the broncs and barrels.
This Thursday, August 11, the Western Queensland Primary Health Network team will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to patrons attending the Indigenous Rodeo Championship at Buchanan Park.
The team will be located outside the main entrance of the event, adjacent to the WQPHN Mask Station, where free face masks will also be available to the public.
The team will also be at Mount Isa Village (Kmart Plaza) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.
It comes as Australia's COVID-19 death rate, hospital visits and number of cases were the second highest in the world per million people last week.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
