Watch: Barbara Clarke is 2022 Mount Isa local hero

An inspiring community healthcare advocate has been crowned the 2022 RFDS Local Hero Award winner for the Mount Isa region.
Since moving to Dajarra more than 40 years ago, Barbara Clarke has proudly raised her children, helped to raise her grandchildren, as well as many foster children, and has become a healthcare champion in the small community.
Each time the Flying Doctor is in town - whether it is the RFDS Dental Service or primary health care clinic - Barbara makes sure her family, grandchildren and the community are accessing the services and attending their regular check-ups.
Barbara's commitment to encouraging her family and others to use these vital preventative healthcare services, ultimately helps to improve health outcomes in the community.
RFDS Queensland CEO Meredith Staib congratulated Barbara on winning the 2022 RFDS Local Hero Award for the Mount Isa region following Justine Collins in 2021.
"Often local heroes within our communities are quiet achievers who don't always recognise themselves as heroes - but they absolutely are", Ms Staib said.
"From first responders and fundraisers to volunteers, fashion designers and healthcare champions, each of these individuals do amazing work to support their region.
"Some also have their own first-hand experience of the life-saving work of the RFDS, which has personally driven them to give back to their community.
"Supporting Queensland communities is at the heart of the RFDS, and it truly is a team effort, so thank you to all of this year's winners and nominees for the unwavering support you provide to your communities each and every day."
Barbara is one of RFDS's eight regional Local Hero Award winners for 2022.
Others are Brisbane - Meredith Lovegrove, Bundaberg - Richard Greatorex, Cairns - Emma Jackson, Charleville - Nell and David Brook, Longreach - Kate Russell and Chloe Rowe, Jericho Road Clothing, Roma - Gen Rogers, Townsville - Deb Mosch and Fran Seagren
The annual awards recognise who have donated their time and energy to support their community.
Ms Staib said voting is now open for the overall 2022 RFDS Queensland Hero.
"Each regional winner's story is showcased in a video package on the Local Hero website. You can watch these videos and cast your vote for the person or group you would like to see crowned this year's Queensland Hero," she said.
To vote for the 2022 RFDS Queensland Hero, go to www.rfdslocalhero.com.au.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
