Man faces Mount Isa court charged with murder

By Derek Barry
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:07am
Emergency services were called to the corner of Delacour Drive and Dent Street after midnight on August 6.

Mount Isa man Trevor Caulton, 52, has faced court charged with murder after an incident in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

