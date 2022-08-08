Missing Mount Isa woman found: update

Update: The 44-year-old woman reported missing from Parkside, Mt Isa, yesterday has been located safe and well.
Advertisement
Earlier:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 44-year-old woman reported missing from Mount Isa Monday
Parkside woman Kerry Parker last contacted family on Thursday, August 4, and has not been heard from since.
Both police and family hold concern for her welfare due to her disappearance being considered out of character.
Kerry is described as Aboriginal, around 170cm in height, proportionate build with black hair and brown eyes.
While Kerry resides in the Mount Isa area, police have reason to believe she may be travelling towards or may be around the Townsville area, potentially in a White Toyota Land Cruiser with Queensland registration 057WHF.
Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding Ms Parker's whereabouts to come forward.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.