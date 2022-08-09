The North West Star
Margie McElligott wins monthly medal

By Judy Fangrath
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:26am
Margie McElligott's continuing good form claimed the first-place trophy.

An excellent roll up of lady golfers competed for the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal competition for August.

