Margie McElligott wins monthly medal

An excellent roll up of lady golfers competed for the Ulla Allen Monthly Medal competition for August.
A countback was required when two players finished the days play with 74 nett.
Margie McElligott's continuing good form claimed the first-place trophy with her brilliant back nine outclassing Ulla Allen and relegating her to the runner up spot.
Alison Gordon and Bernie Hartnett featured in the ball rundown for their great scores of 77 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Liz Jakeman on hole 2, Auretta Perrin on hole 8 and Sally Dawson on hole 17.
In the mid-week 18-hole Par competition another countback was required when 3 ladies finished the day on +1.
Judy Fangrath took home the winner's trophy for her excellent back nine relegating Ulla Allen to the runner up spot and Liz Debney to ball run down honours.
Nearest the pins were won by Liz Jakeman on hole 2 and Judy Fangrath on hole 3.
